Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 57 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

JPM opened at $196.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average of $184.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.