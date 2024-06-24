Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,179 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 506,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,129,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

GOOG opened at $180.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

