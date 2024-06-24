Cooper Financial Group Has $1.74 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $196.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

