Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 126,342 shares.The stock last traded at $31.25 and had previously closed at $31.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

