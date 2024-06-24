CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 910,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

