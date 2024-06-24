CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

CRH Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

