Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,998. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

