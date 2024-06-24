CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.