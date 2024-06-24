Cwm LLC Acquires 190 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB opened at $99.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.43. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

