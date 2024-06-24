Cwm LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,963,000 after buying an additional 393,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $10,858,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.1 %

QGEN opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

