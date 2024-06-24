Cwm LLC Acquires 6,536 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.70 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

