Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $205,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,578,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

