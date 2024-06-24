Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,802,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 71,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,575,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

