Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after acquiring an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

R stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.