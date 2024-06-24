Cwm LLC Buys 20 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $995.31 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,048.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $935.54 and its 200 day moving average is $887.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

