Cwm LLC Buys 661 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $66.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.