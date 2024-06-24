Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,784.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,499 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

