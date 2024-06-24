Cwm LLC Grows Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

