Cwm LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

