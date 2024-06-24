Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

