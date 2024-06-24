Cwm LLC Purchases 1,705 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 358.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,079,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

