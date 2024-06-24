Cwm LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

