Cwm LLC Purchases 4,583 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 1,958.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the third quarter valued at about $14,714,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VSTS opened at $12.05 on Monday. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

