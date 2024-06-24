Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.1 %

SAN stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.