Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $156.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

