Devin Craig Lowe Sells 3,750 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.08 and a 12 month high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.