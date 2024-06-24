Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 27,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 136,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Digimarc Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%.

Insider Transactions at Digimarc

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $38,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,279.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $38,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $527,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $289,707. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

