Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $13,232,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,677,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 496.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $422.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dillard’s

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.