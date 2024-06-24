Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

DFAE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,410. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

