Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $35.99. 336,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,519. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.