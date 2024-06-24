Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after buying an additional 994,515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,083,000 after buying an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 484,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

