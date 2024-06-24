Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,754. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

