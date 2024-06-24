Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

DFUV traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.59. 85,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

