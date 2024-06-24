Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,997,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

