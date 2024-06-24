Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $99.76

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.76, but opened at $97.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 352,430 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

