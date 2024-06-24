Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $99.76

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.76, but opened at $97.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 352,430 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
