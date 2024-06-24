Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,178,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 22,510,361 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.