Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

