Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 5.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. 96,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,095,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

