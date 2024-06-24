Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Position Reduced by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,103 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dropbox by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,538,000 after purchasing an additional 514,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. 631,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,958. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

