Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.67. 126,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

