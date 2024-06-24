Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Approximately 286,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 421,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.05).

Eden Research Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.06.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

