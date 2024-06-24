Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Up 47.4%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 25,228,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 6,346,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Up 49.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Empyrean Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empyrean Energy news, insider John Laycock acquired 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($39,390.09). 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.