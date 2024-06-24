Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 24,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 76,721 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $513.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,041.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,388 shares of company stock valued at $88,027 and have sold 13,475 shares valued at $205,133. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

