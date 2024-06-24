Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical volume of 4,520 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 14.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,998,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.