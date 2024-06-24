Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical volume of 4,520 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 14.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,998,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.24.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
