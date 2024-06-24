EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.35. 7,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 50,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

EVE Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

About EVE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.