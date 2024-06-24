Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,832,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Evergy by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $52.66 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.