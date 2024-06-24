Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,234. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

