Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,215. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.