FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.58. The stock had a trading volume of 174,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.