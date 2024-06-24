FCF Advisors LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,720,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 288,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,287. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

